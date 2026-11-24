Tamannaah Bhatia and Vishal Bhardwaj joined spiritual leader Sadhguru in Mumbai on 22 November for a discussion centred on his photo book, Disappearing Faces. At the event, Tamannaah posed a question to Sadhguru about the idea of beauty and how it evolves over the course of a person's life.

In a video shared on Sadhguru's Instagram page, Tamannaah was heard saying, "I bump into people and, they look at me, and they think I am beautiful. How we end up looking by the end of our lives? Is that something that has been given to us or something that we are creating?"

Responding to her question, Sadhguru said that while physical features may be influenced by genetics, a person's inner state and outlook ultimately play a significant role in shaping how they appear to others.

"About the genetic advantage that somebody may have, of what kind of nose or chin or whatever you have, that does not entirely decide. Yeah. It decides some aspects of it. But the rest of it is how an individual makes himself or herself. Because you may have whatever kind of nose or chin, but if you look at this, a joyful face is always a beautiful face, isn't it?"

He added, "That all of us can do. See, even I managed [laughter] with all this."

"You are beautiful, Sadhguru. You're beautiful," Tamannaah replied with a smile. The video went viral as well.

Tamannaah's Association With Sadhguru

Tamannaah and Sadhguru's association goes back several years. Earlier this year, the actor participated in the grand Mahashivratri celebrations at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore and shared glimpses of her spiritual experience on social media.

The actor attended the all-night vigil alongside thousands of devotees, taking part in meditation, music, dance and devotional activities under the gaze of the iconic Adiyogi statue.

Sharing a series of photographs and videos on Instagram, Tamannaah penned a heartfelt note describing the essence of the celebration.

"Maha Shivratri at Isha is not quiet. It's an all-night vigil. Drums in the distance. Voices rising in chant. Artists offering their art as seva. Annadanam being served with the same devotion as a prayer. Thousands of people choosing to stay awake, not out of compulsion, but participation. It's alive," wrote the Vvan actor.

Tamannaah was not the only celebrity to participate in the celebrations. Actors Sara Arjun, Srinidhi Shetty and Mouni Roy were also seen joining the festivities.



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