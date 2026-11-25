Salman Khan is known for his signature dance moves, but for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, the actor decided to put in some extra preparation before facing the camera. Choreographer Mudassar Khan has revealed that Salman rehearsed for the song Madirapan for one to two days, breaking away from his usual approach of learning dance steps directly on the sets. He also shared how the actor made it a point to arrive at the shooting location at 10 am, just like the other members of the crew.

In a conversation with Variety India, Mudassar spoke about working with Salman on the song and said the actor was closely involved in several aspects of its making. According to him, Salman was not someone who simply turned up to perform his portions and left the rest to the team. Instead, he kept track of the shoot and made sure things were moving as planned.

Talking about his experience, Mudassar said, "He supported us tremendously throughout the shoot. He literally surprised everyone by arriving on set at 10 am. We were walking in at 10, and he was walking in at the same time. He was extremely dedicated throughout the four to five days of shooting. He kept checking how things were progressing and making sure everything was in place. I was impressed by how hard-working he is, as always, but with this song, he was especially hands-on."

The choreographer also spoke about how Salman approached the dance rehearsals. He explained that the actor generally prefers learning his steps during the shoot itself rather than spending days practising them beforehand. However, Madirapan was a little different, as Salman took time out to rehearse the choreography.

He said, "Usually, he comes straight to the shoot, learns the steps, and performs them. But for Madirapan, he rehearsed for a day or two. It wasn't just about getting the hook step right; he also made sure everything else was on track, including the other actors' performances, the dancers' costumes and their overall look. For this song, we also used a Bolt, an action-camera rig that moves extremely fast from left to right and up and down in a fraction of a second. It hasn't been used extensively in his songs before. Using it adds tremendous energy to the visuals, and he was very supportive of the idea."

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner. The cast also includes Prashant Tamang, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Ankur Bhatia, Yashpal Sharma, Jayson Thaam and Daya Shankar Pandey.

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