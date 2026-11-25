Nora Fatehi is all set to join the cast of Force 3 for a special dance number. Headlined by John Abraham and co-starring Harshvardhan Rane, the film will also mark Nora's reunion with John after six years.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have planned the song on a grand scale, keeping in mind the action-driven and mass-orientated appeal of the film. “Nora has been roped in for a special dance number, envisioned as a high-energy, massy musical spectacle,” a source quoted by the outlet shared.

The makers have not yet announced the song officially. Further details about the song still remain under wraps.

John and Nora have previously featured together in multiple songs that found considerable popularity among audiences. Their first notable collaboration was in the song Dilbar from the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. Later, they went on to collaborate in O Saki Saki from Batla House and Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2 in 2021.

About Force 3

Directed by Bhav Dhulia, Force 3 will see John Abraham return as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, the tough cop he has portrayed in the earlier instalments. The franchise began with Force in 2011 and continued with Force 2 in 2016.

Alongside John, the third instalment also stars Harshvardhan Rane, Tanya Maniktala and Surya Sharma in other pivotal roles. With production currently underway, Force 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2027.

Nora Fatehi's Upcoming Work

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the Kannada period action thriller KD: The Devil. The film starred Dhruva Sarja in the title role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Ramesh Arvind, among others.

Recently, Nora also appeared in a special dance number in Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film starred Rajinikanth in the lead role alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mrinaa, and Rithvik in other important roles.

Up next, Nora is all set to appear in the fourth instalment of Kanchana. The Tamil horror-comedy will also mark Nora's debut in Tamil cinema. Kanchana 4 also stars Pooja Hegde and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles. Other cast members of the film include Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini, Sriman, and Anandraj. The film is scheduled for a 2027 release.