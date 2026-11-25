Ali Zafar has opened up about his last Bollywood film, Dear Zindagi, and revealed that his portions in the 2016 film were reshot with another actor.

Speaking on Waseem Abbas's podcast, the Pakistani actor recalled his time working in Bollywood and said he was fortunate to have received considerable respect for his work.

"I was lucky and blessed that I worked there (Bollywood) for four, five, six years as a leading man in the film industry. I got a lot of respect for my work," he said.

Ali Zafar went on to reveal that Dear Zindagi, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, was his last Hindi film.

He said, "Dear Zindagi was my last film. It featured Shah Rukh Khan with Alia Bhatt. At that time, the Pulwama attacks happened. Politically, all those things ended. In fact, my part in Dear Zindagi was completely reshot with another actor."

While the actor mentioned the Pulwama attack, the timeline suggests he was likely referring to the Uri attack. Pulwama took place in 2019, whereas the Uri attack occurred in 2016, which aligns with the period he was discussing.

The actor also recalled how the film's director, Gauri Shinde, wanted to retain him in the project.

"I was playing the character of Rumi, a musician. But the director took the stand that she wanted me and Shah Rukh Khan also requested the makers to keep my part," he said.

Dear Zindagi, directed by Gauri Shinde, was released in November 2016. The film starred Alia Bhatt as Kaira, an aspiring cinematographer navigating relationships and her mental health, with Shah Rukh Khan playing Dr Jehangir Khan, a psychologist. Ali Zafar appeared as Rumi, a musician and one of Kaira's love interests.

The film marked Ali Zafar's last appearance in a Hindi film. Following the Uri attack in 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution calling for a ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films. The political tensions between the two countries subsequently brought their Bollywood careers to a halt.

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