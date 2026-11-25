​Dhurandhar fame Sara Arjun is reportedly adding another big project to her filmography. The young actor is said to have bagged her maiden film with Yash Raj Films (YRF), with filmmaker Maneesh Sharma set to direct the untitled project. According to a report by Mid-Day, the upcoming film will be a musical love story and is expected to feature eight songs.

The film is likely to begin production in Punjab in January 2027, with the team already working on its pre-production. Sara will reportedly lead the project, while Ambrish Verma, known for his work in Sapne vs Everyone, is also said to be part of the cast. The makers are yet to reveal details about the other actors or the characters they will play.

A source told Mid-Day, “Sara's next is a love story with YRF. Pre-production is underway and she will begin shooting for the film in Punjab in January.”

The musical format of the project is among its interesting details. With eight songs reportedly planned, music is expected to play a key role in taking the romantic story forward. The collaboration will also bring Sara together with Maneesh Sharma for the first time.

For Maneesh Sharma, the reported project marks a return to a genre he has explored successfully in the past. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. He followed it up with Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), which featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor.

An insider told the publication, “Maneesh is known for modern-age romances like Band Baaja Baaraat and Shuddh Desi Romance. As he is collaborating with a young cast again, it will be exciting to see what he comes up with.”

His most recent directorial venture was Tiger 3 (2023), featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The reported YRF project will see him move away from the action genre and return to a romance-led story with a younger cast.

YRF is yet to confirm the casting or share an official update about the film.

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