The trailer of Pakistan's first Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo was unveiled at a special event in Karachi yesterday. The lead actors of the show Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi were present at the event. Mahira Khan, who was not present at the event, sent her video-message, calling the feat a "monumental moment for Pakistan".

Mahira's sentiment echoed in Fawad's words who said that 'it is a big win' for Pakistan.

"God I wish I was there with all of you, all my teammebers, my castmates, my crew. Tonight is a very very special evening for so many of us. I know that all of you have worked super hard. It's an emotional moment for this to be happening. It's not just an emotional moment for all of us. It's an emotional and a big monumental moment for Pakistan," Mahira Khan said in the video message.

"It's a win for Pakistan. I am glad and honoured to be a part of it. It was a difficult journey. It was heavily emotional-laden story," said Fawad Khan at the event.

He cheekily added that the makers felt he was ready to face the camera one more time and that's why they offered him a role.

Fawad said he accepted it readily. The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor also thanked the crew and cast who made the show a reality.

Based on the bestselling Urdu novel by Farhat Ishtiaq, the story revolves around Sikandar Sheheryar, a Harvard law student struggling with emotional trauma, and Liza, a talented artist with a complicated past. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Italy, their paths cross, leading to a journey filled with love, heartbreak, family conflicts and emotional challenges.

The trailer features six stories, tied with a thread of generational trauma, love, gulit and loss.

Calling For A Ban By Cine Body In India

While there's no clarity over whether Fawad Khan's show will be available on Netflix India to stream, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on the release of the show in India.

The association also asked for a permanent law banning Pakistani content, artists and productions from being featured on Indian television, OTT platforms and in cinemas.

Sharing the statement on X, AICWA wrote, "Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026."

"Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always," the statement added.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year and amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory in last May (2025) asking all OTT platforms, media streaming services and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming content originating in Pakistan.