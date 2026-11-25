Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal's O Saathi Re trailer is out. The Netflix series, created by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali, explores the complexities of love, class differences, insecurity, and a marriage falling apart.

Details

Aditi plays Roshni, while Avinash essays the role of Karan Naagar. The trailer opens and closes with Roshni and Karan sitting in a family court, seeking a divorce. Through flashbacks set in a picturesque hill town, viewers witness their early romance, from awkward introductions and shared moments of joy to eventually getting married.

Then enters Arjun Rampal's character. As Roshni steps into a more affluent and sophisticated social world, she crosses paths with a charismatic man played by Arjun, who is immediately drawn to her.

Roshni narrates that she had always tried to be the "good girl" who does the right thing, but that eventually began to suffocate her. As she grows closer to Arjun's character, who encourages her to let people see her for who she truly is, her marriage to Karan begins to fracture.

The trailer suggests that Karan struggles deeply with feelings of inadequacy. He confesses that even while married, he felt as though touching Roshni was some sort of favour. Watching her thrive in what he calls a "high-class world" while he remains on the outside, Karan becomes convinced that they are mismatched and were never meant to share the same home.

Emotional confrontations eventually unfold between Roshni and Karan, with Roshni admitting that her worst fear, that Karan would feel inferior, has come true. Karan notices Roshni's growing closeness to the other man, leading to heartbreak and culminating in the final courtroom scene, where the judge asks whether they both consent to the divorce.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026.



Also Read: O Saathi Re: Imtiaz Ali's Love Story Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Rampal, Avinash Tiwary Gets Netflix Premiere Date