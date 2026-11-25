Twenty-three years ago, Sooraj Barjatya brought Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan together for Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. Over the years, the film has found its place in pop culture references and social media memes. The director, however, recently opened up about the important lessons the film taught him.

He told Variety India, "I had Hrithik, Abhishek, Kareena and I felt that I had let them down in a big way. I made that film according to the way I thought the commercial demands of the time were moving. But it became my biggest teacher. It taught me that I should do what I know and what I genuinely like."

He added, "When I see younger audiences discovering the film and enjoying it, I feel very happy. It has found its own audience and its own place in popular culture."

On Receiving Flak For The Film

In a conversation with DNA earlier, Sooraj Barjatya took a trip down memory lane, as he spoke about some of the mistakes he made in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, which had Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

He said, "Maine Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon mein kiya tha yeh, and I got a lot of flack for it. I realised I did not capture romance poetically because, somewhere along the way, I wanted to sensationalise these things, and I got flack for the same. But credit goes to Palash for doing it with dignity."

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon was released in theatres on June 27, 2003.

Sooraj Barjatya's last theatrical release was Uunchai, it was an adventure drama. The film was led by Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra. The film had released in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film is Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

ALSO READ | 'Woke Up To This': Kareena Kapoor Shares Video Of Saif Ali Khan And Karisma Kapoor Dancing To Hum Saath Saath Hain Song