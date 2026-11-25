The trailer of Netflix's Pakistani series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, was unveiled yesterday at an event. Leading stars of the show Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi attended the event in their stylish best. A viral video from the event made its way onto social media where Fawad Khan is seen giving a tight hug to Hamza Ali Abbasi who was a part of Fawad's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt.

In the footage, Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, previously co-stars in The Legend of Maula Jatt, are seen embracing and sharing the spotlight alongside spouses Sadaf Fawad Khan and Naimal Khawar.

Directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, explores the complexities of relationships, love and healing.

The story revolves around Sikandar Sheheryar, a Harvard law student struggling with emotional trauma, and Liza, a talented artist with a complicated past. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Italy, their paths cross, leading to a journey filled with love, heartbreak, family conflicts and emotional challenges.

Sharing the first look posters, Netflix wrote, "Three generations, 6 love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo - All The Love Our Hearts Carry."

Calling For A Ban By Cine Body In India

While there's no clarity over whether Fawad Khan's show will be available on Netflix India to stream, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on the release of the show in India.

The association also asked for a permanent law banning Pakistani content, artists and productions from being featured on Indian television, OTT platforms and in cinemas.

Sharing the statement on X, AICWA wrote, "Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026."

"Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always," the statement added.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year and amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory in last May asking all OTT platforms, media streaming services and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming content originating in Pakistan.