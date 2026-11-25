Actor and sports presenter Sahiba Bali has once again found herself at the centre of dating speculation involving Arjun Kapoor. A recent Instagram post shared by Sahiba on Gurpurab featured the two actors posing together, prompting fans to revisit rumours about their relationship. While neither has spoken about their equation, the latest picture has brought their rumoured romance back into the spotlight.

Sahiba shared the photograph on her Instagram Stories on the occasion of Gurpurab. In the picture, she and Arjun can be seen posing together with their heads covered. Adding a playful caption to the post, she wrote, "I ate his half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpurab (sic)." The picture soon caught the attention of social media users, with several fans speculating about the two being more than just friends.

This is not the first time Sahiba and Arjun have sparked dating rumours. Their equation first became a talking point after they were spotted together during the India vs England ODI at Lord's Cricket Ground in London in July 2026.

The speculation had started a few weeks earlier, in June, when Sahiba shared a birthday post for Arjun. She posted his picture and referred to him as “Sabka bestiee”. The casual birthday wish caught fans' attention, with many wondering about their relationship.

Things picked up further when the two were spotted sitting together in the stands during the third ODI between India and England in London. Interestingly, they were also seen wearing matching shades of blue, which did not go unnoticed by fans.

However, neither Arjun nor Sahiba confirmed the dating rumours. Sahiba later addressed the chatter through a series of sarcastic Instagram Stories, seemingly taking a dig at the speculation surrounding her personal life. Arjun, meanwhile, chose not to comment on the reports.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Sahiba, meanwhile, has been part of projects such as Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) and Laila Majnu (2018).

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