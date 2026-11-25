Shah Rukh Khan is set to end 2026 on a high with King, one of the most awaited Bollywood films of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film promises a heady mix of high-octane action, emotion, music and larger-than-life spectacle. After all, it's Shah Rukh Khan we are talking about.

And now, the wait for the trailer appears to be nearing its final stretch.

According to Variety India, the King trailer is currently being edited and is expected to run for a little over three minutes, with the current cut estimated at around three to three-and-a-half minutes. The final runtime, however, has not been locked yet.

"Work is on for the final cut, with the aim of delivering a trailer that lives up to the anticipation surrounding the film,” the source said.

The source added, “The most challenging part of putting out a trailer for ‘KING' has to be how much you reveal and how much you hide. When you see the film, you'll see how beautifully every frame is shot. It has got amazing characters and an amazing story. So you would want to put out more and more. But you cannot give away the plot.”

The trailer is reportedly scheduled to arrive on December 14, just 10 days before King hits theatres on December 24.

Earlier, actor Akshay Oberoi shared a brief update in an interview with Kadak18.

During the conversation, Akshay was asked about King's progress report. While he kept the details under wraps, the actor expressed his admiration for the filmmaker and teased fans about the film.

“Update on King. Siddharth Anand will kill me. But I like Siddharth Anand's work a lot,” Akshay said.

King also features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal. The film also features a special appearance by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film has also generated considerable curiosity because it marks Suhana Khan's big-screen debut alongside her father.

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