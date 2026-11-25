Two private screening events of the Pakistani television drama series Dar-e-Nijaat, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, have been cancelled by their respective organisers following backlash and criticism on social media.

Promotional posters announcing the two events had been circulating online, drawing attention and raising questions about the screenings.

The first event, organised by The Bloom Society Sisters' Club, was scheduled for Saturday, November 28, from 6 PM onwards at Sheesh Kebab in Frazer Town.

Advertised as the "First-Ever Screening in Bangalore," the event was set to feature episodes 34 and 35 of the drama, along with a Persian and Arabic dinner spread.

The second screening, organised by The Star Club, was scheduled for December 5 from 6 PM onwards at a private theatre in the city.

Amid the growing online backlash, Bengaluru Police Commissioner R. Hitendra said that the police had taken note of the planned gatherings and were seeking further details from the organisers.

"As of now, something is being organised. We are getting in touch with the organisers to know more details about it. If anything needs to be done on the ground, it will be done," the police chief said.

Following the controversy, organisers of both events confirmed that the screenings had been cancelled.

A representative of Sheesh Kebab confirmed that the November 28 screening would no longer take place but did not disclose a specific reason for the cancellation.

Similarly, the host of The Star Club's December 5 event at the private theatre confirmed its cancellation, stating that the gathering was originally intended for family members and a close circle of acquaintances.

"We have cancelled the event. Although it was meant for family and a close circle, since this has become an issue, we have decided to cancel the screening," the host said.

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