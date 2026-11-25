The popularity of Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat has spilled beyond television screens, with fans in India coming together to watch the show at specially organised gatherings.

Delhi, in particular, has seen several such watch parties.

One such gathering was held on November 21 at Cafe Otenga in Delhi. Hosted by 'Walk With Hamza, Aeshal & Fadiya', the event brought together viewers who wanted to watch the show and discuss it with fellow fans.

Social media user Astha Singh, who attended the screening, shared her experience and spoke about how the event unexpectedly caught people's attention on Instagram.

Speaking about the response, Astha said, "None of us expected that the event would blow up on Instagram. It was a surprise, and we also got to interact with the show's director. We got to learn a lot of insights about the show. The reason the event blew up might be because the show itself is very nice. The show's story is something that many people connect with. The show was already very popular, the dialogues and storytelling are great. The songs from the show are also trending on the internet. I hope these watch parties continue because art has no nationality. We should appreciate the art."

The November 21 gathering was not the first such screening in the capital. The first Delhi watch party for Dar-e-Nijaat was hosted by Tales of City Official. Apart from Delhi, similar gatherings have also been organised in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

An ARY Digital production, Dar-e-Nijaat has become a major talking point beyond Pakistan. The series premiered on August 1, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 8 pm.

The drama stars Durefishan Saleem as Zaryab, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn following heartbreak and betrayal by her former lover, Zamil, played by Nameer Khan. As she tries to move forward and begins a new chapter in her life with Abu Bakar (Sheheryar Munawar), a gentle and devout man, her past choices and complicated family dynamics come back into the picture.

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