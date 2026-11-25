Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are among Bollywood's most adored couples. The pair are proud parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. As their elder son, Riaan, celebrated his birthday on November 25, both parents took to Instagram to share heartfelt messages.

Genelia On Becoming A Mother

In an emotional post, Genelia looked back on the night before Riaan's birth and shed light on how the moment transformed her life forever.

She wrote, "I still remember the night of 24th November. I was full-blown pregnant, and I was told my baby would arrive on 25th November. I didn't even know what that really meant. That night, I cried in your Baba's arms, because I had no idea what was in store for me."

Genelia then recalled the life-changing moment that followed.

"Then 25th November came... and a little child was born, and so was a mother. I wish I could explain to you, Riaan, what this day means to me. But I don't think I ever can. Because it's the most important day of my life, and your Baba's life too. 25th November 2014."

Concluding her note, the actor assured her son that her support would remain unwavering throughout every stage of his life.

"I just want you to know this, my precious, no matter how, no matter where life takes you, I will always be in your corner. Happy Birthday Baby Boy. You gave me the title Aai - and I will spend the rest of my life living up to it."

Riteish Celebrates Riaan's Wit And Spirit

Riteish, meanwhile, shared a warm and affectionate birthday message, praising his son's humour, confidence, and wit.

He began by expressing how much joy he has found in watching Riaan grow up.

"My darling Riaan, watching you grow has been the greatest joy of my life. Every morning I wake up wondering what new thing you'll tell me that you're sure I don't know (yes, minus the brain-rot music and the Gen Alpha lingo, but even that makes me smile because it's you)."

The actor went on to praise Riaan's quick wit and sense of humour.

"You are charming, your wit is unmatched, and the way you roast me leaves me with no comebacks, and honestly, I wouldn't change a thing. You have a way of filling every room, and my heart, with laughter."

Riteish also spoke about their friendly father-son rivalry and his hopes for his son in the years ahead.

"I love that you see me as your competition and that you're always striving to beat me. I won't make it easy, but know this: no one in the world will be happier than I am on the day you win. Losing to you will be my proudest moment."

He signed off the note with a sweet message for his son.

"The love and pride of my life - Riaan. Happy birthday son!!!"

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh got married in 2012. They welcomed their first child, Riaan, in 2014 and their second son, Rahyl, in 2016.



Also Read: "Table For Two, Chair For One": Riteish Deshmukh's Photo With Genelia Reminds Internet Of Rajiv Gandhi-Sonia Gandhi