Ramayana's global roar is showing no signs of slowing down. After bringing its larger-than-life vision of the epic to audiences worldwide, Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus is now making its presence felt far beyond Indian shores. And, Ravi Dubey just gave fans another glimpse of that international love.

The actor, who plays Lakshman in the film, shared an Instagram Reel on his Stories showing a Ramayana poster featuring his character outside a cinema hall in Canada.

The sight of the Ramayana poster towering over a theatre entrance offered yet another reminder of how the ambitious Indian epic has travelled across borders and found audiences globally.

Ravi Dubey's portrayal of Lakshman has also been receiving considerable appreciation from viewers. In the film, he plays the devoted brother of Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama.

At the time of introducing his poster, the makers said, “A brother whose greatest strength was devotion to his brother, ' Rama ' ".

Ravi Dubey's Ramayana moment has only added stardust to its Oscar glory. The film has advanced to the Top 20 contenders in the Visual Effects category at the 99th Academy Awards. The film is in the same Oscar race as major Hollywood productions, including Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Project Hail Mary.

Earlier, casting director Mukesh Chhabra expressed his happiness over Ravi's casting as Lakshman.

Speaking to ANI, Chhabra said, "I think Ravi Dubey as Lakshman recently, and I'm very, very, very proud that happened. Of course, I'm very happy for Ravi. He reminded me of what I did with Sushant in 'Kai Po Che!', what I did with Rajkummar, what I did with many other actors. I think I'm very happy for what Ramayan is doing and what Ravi Dubey is doing now."

Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Monster Mind Creations, the film also features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Also Read | Ramayana: Ravi Dubey's Audition Clip Reveals How He Prepared For Lakshman's Role