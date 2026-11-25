Honey Singh and Atif Aslam were recently spotted at a wedding in Dubai, where the two singers were seen enjoying the celebrations and dancing to Abrar-ul-Haq's songs.

Host of the event, Sadiq Saleem, took to Instagram to share a few pictures and videos from the wedding. While Honey Singh was seen bringing his energy to the dance floor, Atif Aslam appeared calm and composed as he enjoyed the evening.

Sharing the pictures, Sadiq wrote, "Atif and Honey dancing the night away at a friend's wedding! And what a lovely sight it was to see them dancing to Abrar-ul-Haq's songs too."

He also spoke about meeting the two singers at the event and wrote, "Honey walked in looking every inch like an icon that he is. Full of love and warmth and style on point. And then came Atif. Calm, composed and unassuming as ever. He kept his promise and showed up straight from rehearsals for his concert."

Sadiq, who hosted the evening as the emcee, further took a dig at the ongoing controversy surrounding the Pakistani Netflix series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, writing, "And while a complaint is being filed to stop a Pakistani Netflix series from airing, here we are celebrating music, friendship and good times. Can happen only in Dubai!"

The wedding was that of Abidha Chaudhary and Bilal Asif, which took place in Dubai.

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