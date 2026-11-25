Shah Rukh Khan has given us a vast variety of characters in the last 10 years. Three years ago, we also saw him transition into a true-blue action hero with films like Jawan and Pathaan. Be it double roles, larger-than-life rescuers or the cinematic swagger befitting a Hindi cinema hero, Shah Rukh Khan has continued to up his game with diverse characters.

But nothing comes close to the gift he gave us as Dr Jehangir 'Jug' Khan in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi. The film completes 10 beautiful years today, and it only makes us revisit it once again and recall why there might be many more Jawans, Pathaans and Kings that he brings to the big screen, but Dr Jehangir Khan will always be, perhaps, the most age-appropriate, endlessly lovable and charming role that truly was meant for Shah Rukh Khan.

The Most Relatable 'Lover' Shah Rukh Khan Has Ever Played

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a calm and empathetic middle-aged clinical psychologist who comes as a respite to help Kaira (Alia Bhatt) work her way through childhood trauma, insomnia and commitment issues.

Dear Zindagi was completely Alia Bhatt's story. It was about Kaira. But Shah Rukh Khan, in a rather realistic role for his age, in his late 40s or early 50s, lived through life's many experiences and had a demeanour that stole the limelight even in a supporting role. It was his character's maturity that made Dr Jehangir Khan all the more appealing and a lot more relatable.

There are different phases of Shah Rukh Khan that crowned him the ultimate romantic hero through the '90s and 2000s. The man was meant for romance, they said. We got our Raj, Rahul and Aman throughout, but when Jug came in 2016, the internet had essentially found its 'greenest flag'.

All the frivolous characteristics, the larger-than-life romantic sagas and songs took a back seat, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jug became the ideal example of the fantasy boyfriend evolving into a fantasy therapist.

He was the man of everyone's dreams in this generation. Calm, patient, and he simply listened.

Jehangir's Words Of Wisdom

What made Dear Zindagi a deeply relatable film was its concept of addressing the many mental battles that young adults go through. With family, at work, and just life in your 20s.

Every next girl found herself in Kaira's story, and all she was perhaps looking for was a friend, philosopher and guide like SRK's Jehangir. His pearls of wisdom came across less as written dialogues and more as a man who had dealt with enough emotional baggage and could now pass on that wisdom to someone who needed it.

When he said, "Don't let the past blackmail your present to ruin a beautiful future," it made us really want to let go of our past traumas and everything that held us back.

For someone like Kaira, who had struggled with self-acceptance for years and been judged for multiple relationships, Jehangir's 'kursi' logic, explaining how the way we sit on multiple chairs to select the right one can also apply to relationships because they take time, showed that there were lessons everywhere.

His dialogues painted a picture of how non-judgmental he was. He knew it was okay not to have everything figured out in life. He made it all conversational and practical, never preachy.

Shah Rukh Khan's Star Power Will Always Be There, But Jehangir Khan Seemed A Lot More Within Reach

For a star like Shah Rukh Khan, he does not even have to try and his star power is evident across the screen whenever he appears.

But due credit to the actor, who dialled it down in Dear Zindagi, where he appeared for a limited time but stole the show. It is probably why his character still holds such gravitas today when the conversation turns to celebrating 10 years of Dear Zindagi.

There were no superstar mannerisms even once. He let the evergreen concept of the film do the talking. He let the main character, Kaira, take the spotlight. He simply did what he does best, add to the story.

The charm was in the restraint. As Kaira nears the end of her therapy sessions, she falls for Jug, but the director does a marvellous job of providing a logical explanation on both ends: why Kaira fell for her therapist, why the therapist knew it was not right, and probably not real too. Who knows?

The film spoke about therapy long before it became a social media conversation starter, and with discussions around emotional availability, boundaries, healing and mental health becoming more rampant in 2026, Jehangir's approach from 10 years ago feels all the more relevant.

There will be more massy films that Shah Rukh Khan continues to do, from Jawan and Pathaan to his upcoming film King. They will always remind us of his superstar aura. But Dr Jehangir Khan in Dear Zindagi will always feel the most real to the love his fans have for him.

Shah Rukh Khan need not be the hero of every story. In fact, taking a back seat in Dear Zindagi was the smartest thing he ever did. So long, Jug. Through love, life and everything in between.

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