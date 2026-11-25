Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling to London, where he was scheduled to deliver lectures at several prominent universities.

Das was scheduled to travel to London on an Air India flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday at 1 am. However, he alleged that immigration officials stopped him from boarding the flight around 11 pm on Monday.

According to Das, he was served a show-cause notice a few hours before his scheduled departure and was subsequently prevented from proceeding with his journey.

READ | CJP's Saurav Das Stopped From Flying To UK Due To Birthplace Error On Passport: Sources

In posts on social media platform X, Das alleged that the authorities' action was aimed at preventing him from addressing students at foreign universities. He claimed that he was scheduled to speak about the 'Cockroach Movement' at the University of Oxford, Cambridge University, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh, where Indian students had organised events.

Challenging the decision, Das has moved the Delhi High Court against the authorities concerned.

His counsel mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma. The Court, however, said the matter would be taken up on Thursday.

Das has alleged that the decision to stop him from travelling was linked to his proposed engagements at the universities. The allegations are his own, and the authorities' response to the claims was not immediately available.

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