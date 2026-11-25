A murder accused was attacked with a machete and then allegedly shot at while he was appearing for legal proceedings at a Pune court this afternoon.

A video of the incident showed two men repeatedly hitting the man, identified as Mandar Maruti Kiwale, with a machete outside the Shivajinagar court premises.

The accused then fled on two scooters, while the blood-soaked man was seen trying to get up and walk.

Multiple videos later showed him lying on a footpath with one of his hands chopped off while bystanders stood around watching.

Kiwale, who is reportedly aged 35, has been taken to a hospital, and his condition remains critical.

The police have recovered two pistols and a magazine from the spot.

Mandar Maruti Kiwale Was Involved In 2025 Murder

According to the police, Kiwale was in jail in the murder case of a 26-year-old restaurant owner, Shubham Subhash Chavan, in April 2025, in Pune's Santoshnagar Katraj, over a land and financial dispute.

Chavan was beaten to death with stumps and bamboo sticks by Kiwale and his aides.

Kiwale was later arrested along with the prime accused, Amar Sakore, and his associates, Girish Subhash Babare and Yogesh Babaurao Dore.

Kiwale was released from prison four days ago and was attacked outside the court when he arrived for legal proceedings.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has spoken to the Pune Police Commissioner and sought details about the incident.

She has directed the police to track down the accused and take stringent action against them.