Drunk Man Kills Friend In Pune, Chops Off His Legs, Dumps Them In Trash

A 44-year-old man allegedly killed his friend with a baseball bat following an argument while they were drinking in Pune, then severed the victim's legs and dumped them at a garbage site, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the city's Pimple Gurav area on Friday. The accused, identified as Pintya alias Vishnu Tanaji Kumbhar, has been arrested, they said.

According to the police, civic workers found two human legs inside a plastic sack in a roadside garbage heap on Shrinagar Lane No. 3 in the area and alerted the police, Senior Inspector Jitendra Koli of Sangvi police station said.

During a search of the sack, police found the backing of a SIM card bearing a mobile phone number. The number was traced to a contractor, who told police that he had given the SIM card to his employee, Anil Khade.

Police then questioned Khade's wife and son and learnt that he had not been living with his family for the past two years. A photograph on his son's mobile phone helped police establish that the severed legs belonged to Khade, the official said.

Further investigation led police to Kumbhar, with whom Khade had been staying. When police visited his house, they noticed a foul smell coming from inside. They broke open the lock and found Khade's body with both legs severed and a major injury to his head.

Police subsequently traced Kumbhar and took him into custody. "Both men were habitual drinkers. They were consuming alcohol together when an argument apparently broke out. Kumbhar struck Khade on the head with a baseball bat, leading to his death," the official said.

Kumbhar then chopped off Khade's legs with a sickle and threw them away, he added.

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