The family of a woman allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune has denied that the two were in a relationship, demanding the death penalty for the accused.

Komal Dahale, a software engineer with Wipro, was allegedly killed by her partner, Shubham, in Pune's Hinjewadi area early Monday morning. Police state the incident occurred around 3:00 am at Komal's paying guest accommodation following a fight over her suspicion that Shubham was having an affair. In a fit of rage, Shubham reportedly assaulted Komal, kicking and punching her on the head and neck. He then allegedly sat beside her body overnight before reporting the crime to the police in the morning.

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Dahale's family is now claiming that they heard Shubham's name for the first time after the murder and questioned how a man could enter a paying guest accommodation meant for women at 1.00 am in the night.

They also denied claims of knowing about Dahale's relationship with Shubham and that they had planned of getting married.

"Our biggest question is for the PG owner, how was a boy allowed into a girls' PG at 1:00 AM? What did the CCTV capture? Over 100 girls live in that accommodation, yet no one heard her screams?" asked Akshay Ingole, the victim's relative.

Claiming a cover-up, Ingole questioned why no action has been taken against the owner of the paying guest accommodation so far.

"Strict action must be taken against the PG owner so no other girl becomes the next Komal," he said.

Komal's family has called for trial in a fast-track court and demanded death penalty for the accused.