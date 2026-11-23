A 35-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his sister jumped from the fifth floor of a court building in Navi Mumbai on Monday, minutes after the verdict was delivered. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors before treatment could begin.

The man, identified as Nagesh Babu Lad, jumped from the fifth floor of the Belapur court building shortly after an additional sessions judge convicted him of murdering his sister in 2019 and attempting to kill his wife in the same case.

The incident took place in the afternoon, while court officials and police personnel were completing the formalities following his conviction. Lad reportedly ran out of the courtroom and jumped from the building.

He sustained critical injuries in the fall and was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Earlier, the additional sessions judge had found Lad guilty under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sentencing him to life imprisonment under Section 302 for the murder of his sister, Sunita. He was also awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 307 for attempting to murder his wife.

According to the prosecution, Lad suspected that his wife was involved in an extra-marital relationship with his brother-in-law, Jarmanjit Singh.

In the early hours of July 17, 2019, he attacked his wife with a knife on the terrace of her parental home in Navi Mumbai before fleeing the spot.

He subsequently went to his sister Sunita's residence. She had attempted to calm him down and help her sister-in-law amid the dispute. Lad then allegedly attacked her with a knife, stabbing her repeatedly in the chest.

The injuries proved fatal and Sunita died as a result of haemorrhage and shock.