Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari has landed in controversy after a clip from one of his performances went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism over his allegedly vulgar remarks about Bihari women and the sindoor tradition associated with Chhath Puja.

In the clip, Maheshwari is heard making an objectionable sexual reference to the traditional practice of married women applying a long streak of sindoor during Chhath Puja, a ritual associated with prayers for their husbands' longevity. Several social media users criticised the comedian, accusing him of disrespecting women, religious sentiments and Bihar's cultural traditions.

Amid mounting criticism, Maheshwari posted an apology video on social media, admitting that his remarks were inappropriate and that he was entirely at fault. He said he had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments and promised to be more careful with his content in the future.

"I apologise for making those comments. It wasn't my intention at all to hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was a mistake on my part to make such comments. I will be careful in the future. I am very, very sorry. I shouldn't have done this," he said in the video.

The controversy also triggered political reactions. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam slammed Maheshwari, questioning whether mocking religious sentiments could be justified in the name of freedom of expression.

"If any Bihari catches this rude fellow who is disrespecting Bihari women and gives him two slaps, he'll play the victim card, saying, 'Oh no, oh no, my freedom of expression has been attacked.' Is mocking someone's sacred sentiments and beliefs freedom of expression?

"These jokers are worse than vermin," he posted on X.