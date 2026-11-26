A Canadian astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) celebrated the birth of his third daughter from space. The astronaut Joshua Kutryk is taking part in a six-month space mission that began in October. According to the Canadian Space Agency, his wife Heather Kutryk gave birth to the daughter on Tuesday and both are doing well. The agency also posted the news on its X handle along with a picture of the baby girl to which Kurtyk responded with a heart emoji.

"Even with the distance between us, we feel incredibly connected as we welcome our new little star into our lives," the couple said in a statement published by the agency.

The BBC said that Kurtyk is the fourth astronaut in history to miss the birth of a child while aboard the ISS. This is his first space mission, which the couple said was Kurtyk's "childhood dream".

The couple has two older children - Peter and Anna - aged five and seven, respectively.

"We hope to show our children that big dreams are worth pursuing, that hard work and determination matter, and that with the support of family and a strong community, extraordinary things are possible," the couple further said in the statement.

Kurtyk spoke to CBS News before leaving for his space mission where he said missing the birth would be difficult but the couple is prepared.

"This is a significant challenge, a big adventure. But we've both always liked adventure to some respect, liked challenge. Certainly I feel that if anyone was to do this, it would be us. If anyone was to do it successfully, my wife, my family are just amazing," he had said at the time.

Kurtyk is scheduled to return home in March 2027.