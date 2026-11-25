Last week, India's Supreme Court asked the central government to consider a law to curb marriages between blood relatives, called consanguineous marriages, offering a glimpse into the science of inherited disorders and risks associated with such marriages. Among a prominent example is the Fugate family, which settled in the hills of eastern Kentucky in the United States in the 20th century. The unusual family drew attention for a striking reason: Several of its members had blue skin. It was the result of an inherited blood disorder.

Called methemoglobinemia, the condition was passed down through generations with marriages between relatives.

The condition spread in the family since it resided in exceptionally remote, rural setting where inbreeding became rampant. They were called the "Blue People of Kentucky".

The origin of the family goes back to 1820, when a French immigrant named Martin Fugate came to the United States, according to History Extra. He married an American woman named Elizabeth Smith and had seven children.

But the couple was shocked to find four of their children were born blue.

The children lived a normal life and had no obvious health concerns, but their skin remained blue.

Since the family was settled in the remote and rural Troublesome Creek, it was hard to find people from outside. This led to marriages between a small number of families, which saw a greater number of families welcoming more blue members.

The medical condition came to the world's attention in 1960, when haematologist Dr Madison Cawein and a nurse named Ruth Pendergrass studied two blue-skinned siblings, Rachel and Patrick Ritchie.

Cawein methemoglobinemia, a rare blood disorder that affects how oxygen gets around the body. Further research revealed that an average person has less than one per cent of methaemoglobin in their blood; the Blue People of Kentucky had between 10 and 20 per cent.

However, Cawein found out that the condition was manageable with pills.

Gradually, the clan of the blue people diminished, with the last appearance reported in 1975.

Decades later, the issue is back in focus after Charvi S, a law student in Bengaluru, urged the Supreme Court in India to consider whether the law should continue to permit a practice that exposes children to foreseeable and avoidable genetic harm simply because it is customary.

Her plea said recent medical studies indicate that consanguineous marriages significantly increase homozygosity, which raises the likelihood of recessive genetic conditions, congenital malformations, sensory impairments, developmental disabilities, infant deaths, and other negative outcomes in children.