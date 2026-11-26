Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Opposition of seeking to curtail reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) to introduce quotas for Muslims, calling the alleged move "most appalling" in a Constitution Day op-ed published on his website.

Marking the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, PM Modi said the Opposition was pushing an agenda rejected by the Constitution's framers.

Though he did not name the party, the apparent reference was to the Congress.

"It is most appalling that the biggest party in the Opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring Muslim reservations, something the makers of our Constitution, notably Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, were totally against," he wrote.

He accused the Opposition of turning obstructionist in parliament, writing that it "seems to have become more of an avrodh paksh (obstructionist) than a virodh paksh (opposition)" and that disrupting democratic processes "is no substitute for discharging constitutional responsibilities."

Citing the defeat of the women's reservation bill in parliament earlier this year, PM Modi alleged the same Opposition party had disallowed its passage and shown "disdain for constitutional values".

"I assure the nari shakti of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," he wrote.

In April, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 aimed at enabling 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies alongside delimitation had failed to clear the required two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha.

Opposition leaders had objected to linking the quota to delimitation, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calling the move a "shift in political power" and "political demonetisation".

In his article, PM Modi also targeted "those who had the opportunity to govern India for five decades", alleging they had weakened the Constitution. He noted this year marks 75 years since the First Amendment of 1951 and 50 years since the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency, which curtailed judicial review.

The First Amendment was passed by an unelected provisional parliament months before India's first general election to "restrict fundamental freedoms" and "stifle public opposition," PM Modi said.

The prime minister asked young people to study the 38th and 39th Amendments to see "what a power-hungry and anti-constitutional leadership can do".

PM Modi cited the repeated misuse of Article 356 to dismiss elected state governments, saying one party had imposed it "almost a hundred times" and one former prime minister had "scored a half-century in this field".

Articles 370 and 35A had denied Jammu and Kashmir the full Constitution for over 70 years, trampling on the rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), OBC communities and women until 2019, PM Modi said.

He called the end of Maoists this year "particularly heartwarming," and said tribal citizens could now exercise their constitutional rights without fear. He warned, however, of "dimagi Naxals who are far removed from the realities of our times but persistent in their efforts to derail our growth trajectory."

Describing the Constitution as an "inseparable part of our life journeys," PM Modi recalled his childhood of modest means, writing that "circumstances of one's birth no longer determine the limits of one's future."

Paying tribute to Rajendra Prasad, Ambedkar and Constituent Assembly members, he noted that his government began marking November 26 as Constitution Day over a decade ago to deepen its connection with citizens.

Quoting scholar Granville Austin's description of the Constitution as "first and foremost a social document", PM Modi cited a World Bank report stating that nearly 50 crore Indians have moved out of poverty.

He listed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welfare initiatives including PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, among others.