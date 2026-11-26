Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Indian Constitution is integral to the lives of crores of citizens, including himself, and its extraordinary spirit has enabled even a child from a modest, unprivileged background to lead the world's largest democracy.

Without naming the party, he accused the Congress of weakening the Constitution during its rule and credited his government in 2019 for "correcting a historical wrong" with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which, according to him, did not allow the full Constitution to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a signed article that appeared in major newspapers on Thursday, PM Modi also said his government's endeavour has been to deepen the Constitution's connect with the collective consciousness of the people, especially the youth, and strengthen the spirit of unity essential to India's bright future.

The prime minister said that for a nation as diverse as Bharat, with its numerous faiths, languages, customs and schools of thought, it is important that the Constitution has a resonance far beyond the precincts of Parliament and the courts.

That is why, he said, over a decade ago, the ruling NDA government decided to mark November 26 as Constitution Day.

"For crores of Indians, including me, the Constitution of India is an inseparable part of our life journeys," he wrote.

PM Modi said whenever he looks back at his childhood, the humble circumstances in which he grew up, the struggles that were a part of everyday life, he is filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude towards the Constitution.

"That a child born into a family of modest means, with no privileges or advantages of birth, could one day be entrusted with the responsibility of serving the world's largest democracy speaks volumes about how extraordinary our Constitution is," he said.

"In our own humble way, we have sought to repay this debt of gratitude by strengthening our Constitution," he added.

PM Modi said on November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, and today, everyone remembers Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and every member of the Constituent Assembly.

He said their greatness lies in drawing extensively from the rich traditions and civilisational wisdom of Bharat while framing a modern Constitution and recalled constitutional scholar Granville Austin's description of the Indian Constitution as "first and foremost a social document".

"The quest for social and economic justice runs through the very fabric of our Constitution. Thus, what can be more satisfying than working towards the realisation of this cherished vision of the makers of our Constitution?" he wrote.

PM Modi said a recent World Bank report highlighted that nearly 50 crore Indians have moved out of poverty.

"Breaking free from generations of deprivation, crores of parents can now dream of a better future for their children," he said.

The prime minister said when PM Awas Yojana ensures a family moves from a thatched roof to a pucca home, the constitutional promise of dignity acquires meaning.

"When Ujjwala Yojana frees a mother from the hardships of a smoke-filled kitchen, we advance the ideals of equality and well-being. When Ayushman Bharat enables a poor family to access quality healthcare without the fear of debt, social justice becomes a lived reality," he said.

PM Modi said government schemes like MUDRA, PM-SVANidhi, digital technology and platforms like UPI are also helping all sections of the people.

Referring to the constitutional amendments, he said the 101st one ushered in GST, a long-awaited reform, while constitutional status was granted to the National Commission for Backward Classes via the 102nd, fulfilling a long-standing dream of the marginalised sections of society.

"The 103rd amendment received broad social acceptance. By providing reservation to Economically Weaker Sections, it addressed the long-overlooked aspirations of economically disadvantaged families from communities outside the existing reservation framework," he said.

For the first time since 1950, PM Modi said, an updated version of the Constitution is now available in all 22 languages of the Eighth Schedule, bringing it closer to the people.

The prime minister also referred to the overhaul of the country's criminal justice system by enacting the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the focus on moving from the colonial emphasis on punishment (Dand) to a citizen-centric pursuit of justice (Nyay).

In an apparent attack on the Congress party, he said there have been occasions in India's history when those entrusted with upholding the Constitution chose to weaken it. "Ironically, they are the same people who had the opportunity to govern India for five decades," he said.

PM Modi said this year marks 75 years since the First Amendment of 1951, when a government that was not popularly elected used its majority in the Provisional Parliament to restrict fundamental freedoms.

"Its timing, barely months before India's first general election, proves that it was intended to influence the electoral process and stifle public opposition," he wrote.

The prime minister said it has also been 50 years since the 42nd amendment at the height of the Emergency, and this curtailed judicial review and fundamentally altered the balance of institutional powers.

"I would also urge youngsters to study the 38th and 39th amendments to know what a power-hungry and anti-constitutional leadership can do," he said.

PM Modi said the repeated misuse of Article 356 to dismiss elected state governments presents another troubling chapter, and a party has the "dubious" record of imposing Article 356 almost 100 times. One former prime minister scored a half-century in this field, he said, in an apparent reference to Indira Gandhi.

"The makers of our Constitution had hoped that it would be implemented in letter and spirit across India," he said.

Referring to the abrogation of the Constitutional provisions that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its residents, the prime minister said that for over 70 years, Articles 370 and 35A did not allow the full Constitution to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, thus trampling over the rights of SC, ST, OBC communities and women.

"It was only in 2019 that this historical wrong was corrected," he wrote.

PM Modi said today, India stands at a defining moment. He said as the central government works towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, two simple yet powerful principles can guide the collective endeavours: "India First in our thinking and Kartavya (Duties) in our actions".

"With these as our guiding principles and the Constitution as our source of strength, we can secure a bright future for generations to come," he said.