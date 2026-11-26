In a heartwarming story of companionship and second chances, a 75-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman have tied the knot at an old age home in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district. Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina got married according to Hindu customs at Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Ghaaghas, surrounded by residents, staff members and well-wishers. The wedding celebrations included traditional rituals, a garland exchange and the seven sacred rounds around the fire.

The unusual wedding also saw Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana join the celebrations as a member of the wedding party. She congratulated the couple and presented them with a wedding gift.

The celebrations began on Tuesday evening with the haldi ceremony, during which both Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina wore yellow outfits and were seen enjoying traditional Himachali songs.

The wedding brought cheer to the old age home, where other residents and members of the organisation joined in to bless the couple and wish them a happy married life.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana said the wedding had sent a positive message to society. She praised Apna Ghar for its efforts and said everyone had the right to live a fulfilling life, regardless of age.

She added that growing older did not mean people had to stop enjoying life or seeking companionship.

From loneliness to companionship

The story behind the couple's marriage makes it even more special. According to Apna Ghar founder and advocate Prakash Chand Bansal, Kanhaiya Lal was rescued by the organisation's team from a cave in 2022. He had once lived with his family but, after his wife died, he transferred his property to his brothers. He was later turned out of the family home and ended up living in a cave.

Kanhaiya Lal, who belongs to the Thunag village in the Thunag area of Mandi district's Janjehli region, was subsequently brought to the old age home, where he had been living since his rescue.

Sabina, originally from Kolkata, had reached Himachal Pradesh after wandering away from her home. According to the organisation, she was brought to the state capital, Shimla and later moved to an old age home in Bilaspur in 2025.

The two had been living at the same institution when they developed an attachment and eventually decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

Bansal said the couple had chosen each other for companionship and that their decision carried an important message for society.

He said society should support people who have been abandoned by their families and help them rebuild their lives.

A new beginning in Solan

Following their marriage, Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina will move to a new old age home in Nalagarh, in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, where they will begin their married life together.

The wedding was attended by District Welfare Officer Ramesh Bansal, Apna Ghar founder Prakash Chand Bansal and several other guests.

The old age home, which also provides shelter and care to other senior citizens, has a capacity of 25 residents at its Dayoli facility.

For Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina, the wedding marks more than just a new chapter. After years of uncertainty and loneliness, they have found companionship and a place to call home in each other.