In a tragic incident near Mumbai, a 6-year-old child died after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building while playing in Vasai. The incident happened in Navkar Tower, located in Vasai's Naigaon East.

CCTV footage shows Milit, 6, playing with a girl from her neighbourhood in the gallery on the 11th floor outside his house. While playing, Milit reportedly climbed onto a shoe rack and fell through an open window from there. The footage shows family members and neighbors running in panic after the incident.

The child was critically injured after landing on a pipe below and was rushed to a hospital immediately, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A case has been registered at the Naigaon Police Station, and the police are conducting further investigation.

Previously, on July 22, 2025, a 4-year-old girl had also died after falling from the 12th floor of another building constructed by the same developer, Navkar Builders.

Following these consecutive incidents, serious questions have once again been raised regarding the builder's negligence and the safety of young children in high-rise buildings.