An Indian PhD student at the University of Oxford has shared an upsetting encounter at a store in the UK, where a woman allegedly made an unsolicited remark about her body odour. The student, identified as Kamakshi, described the experience as racist and said it left her hurt, frustrated and uncomfortable in public spaces. In an Instagram video, Kamakshi recalled that she was shopping when she noticed a white woman repeatedly walking around her. Although the stranger's behaviour made her uncomfortable, she initially chose not to react. However, the woman eventually approached her and made a remark that caught her off guard.

"I didn't want to do this, but I have to, you smell really, really bad," the woman reportedly told her before walking away.

Kamakshi said she was left stunned and could not respond immediately. She also pointed out that she was wearing a perfume that her father particularly liked, making the woman's comment even more upsetting.

"All I felt was being hurt and being frustrated, and I spent the entire day trying to make myself look smaller so that I would not garner any attention," Kamakshi said.

Watch the video here:

'This Is Not An Isolated Incident'

Kamakshi also said the encounter was not an isolated experience, claiming that she had faced several microaggressions while living in the UK. Microaggressions are often subtle comments or actions that can make people feel excluded, stereotyped or discriminated against because of their identity or background.

"This is not an isolated event—from microaggressions on the street to the institution itself providing platforms to racists. It is a reality that there is no prestigious institution without having racist, imperialist, or just problematic roots," she said.

Her account has brought attention to the everyday experiences of discrimination that international students may encounter while studying abroad.

The incident comes amid a wider debate surrounding the University of Oxford's decision to host American academic Nathan Cofnas, whose views on race and intelligence have attracted criticism.

Despite describing the experience as deeply upsetting, Kamakshi ended her video on a note of resilience. She recalled something a friend from India had once told her: "We fight every day and we lose, but we make this world a little more our own."

She also made it clear that the stranger's remark would not stop her from wearing the perfume she loves.