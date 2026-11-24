During PM Narendra Modi's maiden visit to IIT Kharagpur to mark its platinum jubilee, a tea stall with a 70-year-old legacy became the centre of attention among alumni and current students, drawing loud cheers as the PM mentioned its connection with students during his address.

On November 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the alumni & students of the esteemed engineering college, reminisced about its old days, and spoke about how many distinguished IIT alumni, now settled across India and abroad, continue to cherish their memories of campus life even after several decades. "I believe that even after several decades, some alumni still fondly remember their discussions over tea at Chedi's," he said.

The moment the prime minister mentioned the familiar campus tea stall, the audience broke into enthusiastic applause.

Chedi's, for many at IIT Kharagpur, is not just a tea stall but a place where memories of conversations over a cup of tea or coffee are treasured. When those memories are associated with the long history of an educational institution, they become even more special. For IIT Kharagpur alumni, one such cherished name is 'Chedi's'. For more than seven decades, this tea stall has been more than just a place to buy tea and coffee. It has been an inseparable part of the memories of generations of students and alumni.

Now, the name of this iconic tea stall has found a mention in the speech of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Naturally, this has sparked excitement among the shop's current owner, local residents and students as an honour.

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But who was Chedi? And how did a small tea stall become one of the most cherished landmarks in IIT Kharagpur's history?

According to 28-year-old Shah Rukh Khan, the current owner of the shop, IIT Kharagpur was established in 1951. Six years later, in 1957, his great-grandfather opened a small tea stall inside the campus.

Later, Shah Rukh's grandfather, Anwar Khan, shifted the shop from the campus to Puri Gate, near the main entrance of the institute. Anwar was affectionately known as 'Chedi' among locals and acquaintances. Gradually, the nickname became his popular identity, and the shop was named 'Chedi's' after him.

What once served just tea and biscuits has now expanded considerably. Along with tea and coffee, the shop now offers a variety of items, including burgers, sandwiches and rolls. However, despite the changes in its menu, its legacy and popularity remain unchanged.

Shah Rukh says that several prominent IIT Kharagpur alumni used to visit the shop regularly.

Among them were well-known personalities such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Arjun Malhotra, an entrepreneur in the information technology industry and co-founder of the HCL Group.

"Earlier, we used to serve only tea and biscuits. Many alumni would sit here and have their tea. Their memories are still associated with this shop," he said.

However, along with its popularity, the shop sometimes finds itself in awkward situations.

Shah Rukh explains, "Whenever any incident or mishap takes place in this area, people often say that it happened at Chedi's. Nobody mentions the name of Puri Gate."

In other words, the shop has become so well-known that its identity is now closely linked to its location, almost making it a pin on Google Maps for directions.

The tea stall continues to enjoy immense popularity among current students and local residents. On Tuesday, researchers Arindam Nanda, casual worker Deepak Kumar Rajak and local resident Maitreyee Mondal were seen enjoying conversations over tea at the shop.

They said that just like former students, the current generation of IIT students also visits the stall regularly.

"Our alumni used to have tea here, and now we come here too," they said. The younger members of the family are naturally overwhelmed with emotion after hearing the name of their ancestral shop mentioned by the prime minister.

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Shah Rukh said, "Believe me, my heart is filled with pride. But this also brings greater responsibility. We have to maintain the reputation of the shop."

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty also acknowledged that, at one time, the shop was one of the main places where students on campus could get tea.

"There was a time when that shop was the only dependable place for tea. Almost all the alumni must have had tea there. The prime minister heard about it from the alumni, which is why he mentioned it in his speech. There are many more shops now, but back then, Chedi's was the main place everyone relied on," he said.

The director also pointed out that the Prime Minister's address included several other small but memorable aspects of campus life at IIT Kharagpur, the country's first. According to him, alongside the institution's long and illustrious history, it is these fond memories that continue to keep the bond between alumni and their alma mater alive.

Over the years, the campus has changed, the number of shops has increased and the menu at Chedi's has evolved. But what remains unchanged is the warmth of friendships, conversations and memories shared over a cup of tea.

Even after more than seven decades, Chedi's is therefore much more than just a tea stall in the history of IIT Kharagpur. It is a cherished emotional landmark that connects generations of students and alumni.