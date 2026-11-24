Vidhya Parshuramkar, a Maharashtra-based food technologist and social entrepreneur, has been named to the TIME100 Next India 2026 list for developing a preservation method that extends the shelf life of pearl millet, or bajra, flour from about 10 days to six months, without chemical preservatives or a loss of iron.

Describing her achievement, the global organisation stated that food technologist Vidhya Parshuramkar, who won the Rohini Nayyar Prize in 2025, is maximising the hidden nutritional value of pearl millet, an underused high-iron whole grain. "A graduate of IIT Kharagpur, she developed a process that extends the shelf life of pearl-millet flour from 10 days to six months, without preservatives or loss of iron," it added.

The global magazine noted: "While the state provides millions of Indian schoolchildren with free meals, ensuring nutritional balance remains a challenge. Iron deficiency is a particular concern: about half of schoolgoing children in India suffer from anemia."

Parshuramkar stated in her LinkedIn profile that she holds an MTech degree in Food Technology from IIT Kharagpur, where she gained expertise in food chemistry, cereal processing, functional foods, and industrial-scale production systems.

"This academic training enables me to translate traditional millet-based foods into evidence-based, market-ready nutritional products," she said.

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Additionally, through her startup Agrozee Organics' flagship initiative 'Millets Now', Parshuramkar supplies meal boxes of food (made with pearl millet) to over 4,00,000 children in parts of rural India.

"Agrozee Organics, a company she co-founded, works with some 7,000 small-hold farmers and women's self-help groups, turning a laboratory breakthrough into an emerging model for addressing malnutrition," the TIME magazine asserted.

Parshuramkar noted on her LinkedIn post that she aims to contribute to long-term solutions addressing malnutrition, food security, and rural livelihoods.