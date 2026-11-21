Technology giant Google on Saturday said it will provide IIT Kharagpur with Rs 46 crore, to develop and accelerate advanced AI research.

Speaking on the 75th anniversary of IIT Kharagpur, Director Suman Chakraborty said that the fund support for applied AI research has been envisaged by the institute's alumnus and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

"Google is providing the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur with Rs 46 crore million in funding to help develop and accelerate advanced AI research, while cultivating India's next generation of scientific and technical talent," the company said in a blog.

The funding will support the institute's researchers and students across three core pillars, comprising advanced AI research, educational opportunities and AI capacity building.

Under advanced AI research, the fund will support tackling critical, real-world challenges by deploying AI for Indic languages, materials science, agriculture, and educational technology.

As part of educational opportunities, it will support expansion of AI training and curriculum development for students and faculty.

The fund will support the institute's AI frameworks and tooling to elevate the technological ecosystem across the campus.

"IIT Kharagpur is driving groundbreaking work in areas like Indic languages, agriculture, and education, and Google is excited to help accelerate this impact with a new partnership. Looking forward to seeing this collaboration shape the path for the next generation of students, just as IIT Kharagpur shaped my own," Pichai said.

He said India is increasingly at the forefront of innovation; programmes like this will help implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that the benefits of AI reach everyone in India.