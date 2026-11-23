Indian mathematician Neena Gupta, a professor at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, has earned international recognition for resolving a question in algebraic geometry that had remained open for roughly seven decades. She has been included in Time magazine's "Time 100 Next India 2026" list. "For Neena Gupta, mathematics has meant taking on problems that have stumped some of the best minds in the world," the global magazine noted.

Her 2014 breakthrough on the Zariski Cancellation Problem showed that two distinct mathematical structures can become equivalent after adding an extra dimension in certain settings.

Oscar Zariski posed the cancellation problem in 1949. In simple terms, it asks whether two mathematical objects that become identical after adding one extra dimension must have been identical to begin with.

Gupta found a counterexample in positive characteristic, demonstrating that the answer is not always "yes." Using a three-dimensional affine variety developed by mathematician Takanori Asanuma, she showed that two distinct structures could become equivalent after this dimensional addition.

Noting her achievement, the global magazine stated:

"Her big breakthrough came in 2014, when she resolved a version of the Zariski Cancellation Problem, a geometric puzzle that the world's leading mathematicians had tried to crack for the better part of six decades."

According to a report by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Prof Gupta's field of research is Commutative Algebra and Affine Algebraic Geometry. She completed her bachelor's degree in mathematics from Bethune College, Kolkata. Gupta completed her master's degree in mathematics from the Indian Statistical Institute in the year 2008 and got her PhD degree from the same institute in 2011. Her doctoral work was under the supervision of Prof Amartya Kumar Dutta.

Gupta has won a host of recognitions, including India's highest scientific honor, the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, in 2019 and the 2024 Infosys Prize.

Awarding her the ‘Infosys Prize 2024 in Mathematical Sciences', the organisation said:

“In 2014 she proved the striking result that a 3-dimensional affine variety constructed by Asanuma yields a negative answer to the Zariski Cancellation Problem in positive characteristic.”

Gupta was selected in 2025 to deliver the prestigious Emmy Noether Lecture, an American Mathematical Society honour celebrating the contributions of women mathematicians.