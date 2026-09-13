"It Is Very Difficult": Neena Gupta Says She Wouldn't Encourage Single Motherhood

Neena Gupta has spoken openly about a part of her life she knows came with its own set of challenges – raising her daughter, Masaba Gupta, as a single mother. Looking back, the veteran actor now says she would not advise someone to choose the same path unless they are fully sure about it. She also revealed that she has apologised to Masaba for growing up without her father around.

Neena made the comments during a recent conversation with Zoom, where she reflected on her experience of becoming a mother in her younger years. Her daughter Masaba was born in the late 1980s after Neena's relationship with Vivian Richards. The former West Indies cricketer was married at the time, and Neena eventually chose to raise Masaba in India.

Neena Gupta Says She Would Not Encourage Single Motherhood

Neena made it clear that her comments are not linked to how society may judge a single mother. Instead, she said her concern comes from the practical and emotional challenges that come with raising a child alone.

“I would not propagate it. I have always said, ‘Don't do it because I did it.' It is very difficult, and it is not fair on the child. I will still say that,” she said.

Explaining her position, Neena added, “It is not because of judgement. It is very tough on your body, your soul, and your finances, and it is not good for your child. So, that is why I will not tell anybody to go that way. Unless they want to, it is their choice.”

The actor said she has told Masaba 'sorry' for not having her father around during her childhood.

“I am so honest with her that many times I have said sorry to her that you didn't have a father with you when you were young. It is my fault, but she understands,” Neena said.

Neena also looked back at how people often make major life decisions when they are young, without knowing how those choices may affect them later.

“We all make mistakes. When we are young, our parents tell us certain things, and we don't listen. That wisdom comes later,” she concluded.