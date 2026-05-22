"6 Years, 15 Kg, And 1 Baby Later": Masaba Gupta Says She Doesn't Recognise Herself

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Masaba Gupta is keeping it real when it comes to fitness, body changes, and self-growth. In a world full of quick fixes and unrealistic body goals, Masaba's latest Instagram post feels refreshing. From sharing an old picture from 2020 to posting a pregnancy photo proudly flaunting her baby bump, and finally ending with a recent image showing her fitter and stronger self, the post is less about “weight loss” and more about transformation in every sense.

Masaba, who welcomed daughter Matara in October 2024 with husband Satyadeep Misra, used the post to talk about how much she has changed mentally and physically over the years. And honestly, that is what struck a chord with many people online.

Masaba Gupta Does Not Recognise Herself

“I don't recognise myself from 2020 or even from when I was pregnant.. Mentally and physically…. And that's great news - aren't you tired of being the same person? Shed some skin, surprise yourself,” she wrote.

The designer also revealed that six years, one baby, and 15 kg later, she has finally understood that fitness is not about pressure or perfection. For her, it has been a slow and steady journey. “Being fit is the greatest gift you give yourself. Slow and steady. The only way I know,” she added.

What makes the post stand out is how relatable it feels. There is no dramatic “before-after” energy here. Instead, Masaba Gupta celebrates every version of herself – the younger self, the pregnant self, and the current self. It is a reminder that bodies change, priorities change, and that is completely normal.

Secret Behind Masaba Gupta's Transformation

Masaba Gupta has spoken about her fitness journey before, too. In a 2023 post, she shared the three simple lifestyle changes that helped her feel fitter and healthier over time.

Here's what worked for her:

Balance over restriction: “I introduced balance in my life,” she said, adding that she stopped fearing junk food and paired it with nourishing meals instead.

“I introduced balance in my life,” she said, adding that she stopped fearing junk food and paired it with nourishing meals instead. Consistent workouts: Masaba revealed that she started working out six times a week. Not for quick results, but to build consistency.

Masaba revealed that she started working out six times a week. Not for quick results, but to build consistency. Slow mornings without the phone: One of her biggest changes was spending the first hour of her day reading, sitting in nature, and staying away from her phone.

She summed it up perfectly in her caption back then: “Weight loss and good health all start with the small stuff, right? Right!”