Keerthy Suresh Opens Up About Fitness Journey, Weight Loss, And Body Shaming

Keerthy Suresh is finally opening up about something she has mostly kept private all these years – her fitness journey. The actor shared a video montage on Instagram featuring clips from her workouts over the years, giving fans a glimpse into how far she has come physically and mentally.

Calling fitness her “biggest teacher,” Keerthy Suresh said she is still learning something new about her body every single day. The star revealed that when she started acting in 2013, she was “a clueless kid” and never really thought the gym was for her.

Keerthy Suresh's Fitness Journey

“Like a lot of people, I thought the gym just wasn't for me,” Keerthy wrote, adding that she ignored the basics her body actually needed at the time.

Things changed after her acclaimed film Mahanati. During a break in 2018, the actor decided to take fitness seriously and started doing HIIT workouts and cardio along with a high-protein, low-carb diet. Over the next nine months, she lost 10 kilos.

While Keerthy felt proud of her transformation, the comments around her appearance affected her. The actor shared that many people called her “weak” and even claimed she had undergone surgeries.

“I've always kept things natural, even with my face,” she wrote, saying those rumours “stung a wee bit” because they ignored the hard work she had put in.

Later, in 2020, Keerthy Suresh turned to yoga, which she says completely changed her relationship with fitness. According to the actor, yoga gave her balance, confidence and a healthier way to care for herself.

Over time, the star also realised that the gym was never the problem – she simply had not approached it the right way earlier. Today, strength training has become the core of her routine.

“Now, strength training anchors my routine,” Keerthy Suresh shared. Along with lifting weights, she also mixes yoga, animal flow, cardio and callisthenics into her workouts.

Keerthy Suresh also spoke about the pressure women constantly face over their appearance. She pointed out how people always seem to have opinions – asking someone to lose weight when they are “plumpy” and wanting them to gain it back once they become thin.

The actor also revealed that she recently went through a physical and mental setback. Still, she says her fitness journey has taught her one important thing: “I'll never give up.”

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