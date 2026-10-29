'After A Long Time, I Really Enjoyed Myself': Neena Gupta To NDTV On Playing A Woman Torn Between Marriage And Independence In <i>Chumbak</i>

Actor Neena Gupta is enjoying her latest outing in the comedy series Chumbak, which brings together five couples living in a residential colony.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, the actor spoke about what drew her to the project, her character's approach to marriage and independence, and the atmosphere on set.

On Why She Said Yes To Chumbak

Neena Gupta revealed that she immediately agreed to the project after directors and producers JD and Aatish Kapadia narrated the story and explained her character.

She was particularly drawn to the concept of five couples, the setting of the colony and the opportunity to return to comedy alongside actors associated with popular television shows such as Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Explaining why she came on board, Gupta said, “When the director, JD, and Aatish came to me, they narrated the story and explained my character. I said yes immediately because I really loved the character and the whole concept of five couples living in this colony. I have always enjoyed doing comedy, so this was a great opportunity, especially because I was working with people who have done amazing comedies like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.”

On Her Experience Of Shooting For Chumbak

For Neena Gupta, the experience of filming Chumbak was as enjoyable as the role itself. She described the atmosphere on set as friendly and said the cast developed a close bond during the shoot.

The food, shared lunch breaks and regular interactions with her younger co-stars made the experience particularly memorable.

Recalling her time on set, the actor said, “The shooting was amazing. These are very nice people, and there was food, khana-peena, all the time. The atmosphere on set was very friendly. After a long time, I really enjoyed myself because everybody was together all the time. The youngsters were especially nice, and I had no problem getting along with them. We still meet sometimes, and we have a group where we talk. We actually miss each other because it was such a great experience.”

She also recalled how the cast would eat together during lunch breaks instead of retreating to their respective vanity vans.

“They wouldn't let me go to my van during the lunch break because all of us would bring our food and share it together. It was a great experience,” she added.

Neena Gupta On Her Character In Chumbak

Talking about her character, Neena Gupta highlighted the balance between caring for a spouse and maintaining an independent life. She explained that the woman she portrays is not rebellious but wants to continue looking after her husband, who is unwell, while also making room for her own aspirations.

Describing what she found interesting about the role, the veteran actor said, “I especially like my character because she is not a rebel. She still wants to look after her spouse, who is not well, but she also wants to have her own life. It is an amazing message presented in a very interesting way. I don't think this kind of relationship management has been explored like this before.”

The actor also pointed out that the series goes beyond the story of her character. According to her, the other couples bring different relationship dynamics to the screen, while the narrative addresses social concerns, including issues involving children, through comedy.

“It's not just my character; the other couples also have a variety of relationships. There are problems with children these days, too. The show tackles several social issues in a light-hearted way, but there is always a hidden message, which is very important in today's time,” she said.

Neena Gupta Praises Helly Shah And Aatish Kapadia

Neena Gupta also praised Helly Shah's performance, who played Twinkle in the series, noting that she was not present during the shoot of Twinkle's scenes but appreciated the actor's commitment to her character.

“I loved Helly when I saw her performance. I wasn't present during the shoot, but I think she did a commendable job by believing in the character she was playing,” she said.

She credited the director's approach for helping the cast understand and inhabit their respective roles.

According to her, the actors were able to trust their characters because of the clarity and freedom provided during direction.

“Basically, all the actors believed in their characters, and that was because of the director. The way he directs is amazing. You understand what he wants, and he just lets you be. All the actors believed in their characters, partly because of Aatish and partly because they are all very good actors,” she said.

Neena Gupta concluded by expressing her belief that Chumbak offers something distinctive in the television comedy space.

“I think that's what makes Chumbak a very amazing series, something I don't think has happened on Indian television before,” she said.