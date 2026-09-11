"<i>Tumhare Baap Ka Nahi Khati</i>": Neena Gupta Has A Blunt Response To People Asking About Marriage

Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently opened up about dealing with intrusive questions and comments about her appearance.

What's Happening

During a CNN-News18 interaction, Neena was asked how she deals with people who ask personal questions such as, "When are you getting married?"

She said, "Tumhare baap ka nahi khati (I am not dependent on you). What's your problem? Did you get married or not?"

The actor also recalled an incident when people commented on her weight after noticing that her saree appeared bulky around her waist.

She recalled, "I was wearing a saree earlier, and I adjusted it here like this, and it got a bit bulky around here, near my waist. People were like, 'At my age, 60, am I pregnant?'"

She revealed that she instructed her team to tell people that she was pregnant.

She further shared her advice for those who face similar comments about their bodies, adding, "So I advise people around me, tell them you're pregnant if they body-shame you."

Background

Neena Gupta's comedy-drama series Chumbak was released on Thursday, September 11. It revolves around five families living in an urban Indian neighbourhood.

The series stars Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Raghvan, Sandeepa Dhar, Delnaaz Irani, Anant V Joshi and Amyra Dastur.

Chumbak comes from Hats Off Production, the production house behind popular shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

The series has been written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and is produced by Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Kapadia.