<i>King</i> Song <i>Tu Mil Jaye</i>: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Celebrate Love In Arijit Singh-Ed Sheeran's Romantic Track

Birthday treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans came quite early this year. As the clock struck midnight (November 2), the first song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, King, was unveiled. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi. The song has a special feature by Ed Sheeran, courtesy Interscope Records and Gingerbread Man Records.

Picturised on the lead couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the song Tu Mil Jaye celebrates love, charisma and, of course, the Deepika-SRK chemistry. With pungent tones of bloodshed, violence and stylised action, the song also features the secret 'King'ly mission that drives the main plot of the film.

Foreign locales, hook dance steps and Shah Rukh-Deepika's camaraderie also remind the audience of their previous associations in Pathaan and Jawan, which had songs in a similar background.

Before the lead pair light up your screen, Shah Rukh introduces himself with these words: "Main katil nahi, aashiq hoon, nishana meri masooqa, aur woh aashiqui kya jo dil cheer na de (I am not a murderer, but a lover. My beloved is my aim. And what's love if it doesn't break the heart)."

Kingly Celebrations On SRK's Birthday

On his 61st birthday, Shah Rukh Khan will miss his regular meet-and-greet session with fans due to work commitments.

Fans in large numbers thronged outside Mannat last night to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Three King teaser posters lit up Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and were displayed on massive LEDs outside his bungalow.

King Star Cast

King marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The film also brings together SRK and Deepika after Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan had teased his intense avatar in the movie with a new poster recently.

The caption read, "Qaatil Nahi... Aashiq Hai... #KING. In cinemas 24.12.2026." The words were an homage to Shah Rukh's film Baadshah and its title track.

The star-studded ensemble includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma.

Kareena Kapoor has also joined the film for a special dance number.

King is set to arrive in theatres on December 24.