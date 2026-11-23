What would you do if Rs 30 crore suddenly landed in your bank account? Buy a house? Quit your job? Go on your dream holiday and explore the world? Sneha Joy, a woman from Keralam living in Canada'a Edmonton, plans to do all that but after taking care of one important thing: paying off her mortgage. Joy became an instant multi-millionaire after winning $5 million (over Rs 30 crore) in Canada's LOTTO 6/49 lottery. But she wants to be free of her home loan before setting off on a trip around the world.

For Joy, the life-changing moment came during a routine check of the lottery ticket on her mobile phone.

She matched all six numbers on the October 21 draw, something she said war almost too good to believe.

"I was shocked," Joy is quoted as saying in a media release from Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

Her newly found millionaire status gave Joy a wave of different emotions, such as "shock", "happy" and "relief".

"I am going to pay off my mortgage," a beaming Joy further said as mentioned in the media release. "After that, I am going to take a trip around the world."

Joy also plans to share the windfall with her loved ones, which she said is as important as achieving her own goals with her winnings.

According to Joy, the best part about winning the $5 million jackpot is that she will be "financially stress-free".

Earlier this year, two expatriates from Keralam won $1 million each in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. While 48-year-old Kabir Poovathingal works as an aviation operator based in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Shibil Thayyil, 30, is a sales executive working in the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.