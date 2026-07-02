2 Kerala Expats Win Big In Dubai Lottery, Take Home Rs 9.5 Crore Each: "Life-Changing Experience"

Two expatriates from Kerala have struck it rich after winning $1 million (around Rs 9.5 crore) each in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, joining the growing list of Indian winners in one of the UAE's most popular raffle promotions. The winners are Kabir Poovathingal, a 48-year-old aviation operator based in Abu Dhabi, and Mohammed Shibil Thayyil, a 30-year-old sales executive working in the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, Gulf News reported.

Poovathingal, who has lived in the UAE for the past 22 years, won the Millennium Millionaire Series 547 with ticket number 3471, which he purchased online on June 13. A father of five, he has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion regularly for more than 12 years, making his latest win the culmination of years of persistence.

"Thank you for this opportunity, Dubai Duty Free. It's a wonderful and life changing experience. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity and try their luck," he said.

Joining him on the winners' list was fellow Keralite Mohammed Shibil Thayyil, who won Millennium Millionaire Series 548 with ticket number 4832, purchased online on June 18.

Thayyil moved to Dubai in October 2025 and currently works in sales at the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. Having married just a month ago, he said he was stunned to learn that he had become a millionaire after buying only his second-ever ticket in the promotion.

"You have changed my life! This is the greatest news ever! Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free," he said after receiving the news.

Indians Continue Their Winning Streak

According to Khaleej Times, the two Kerala natives are the 278th and 279th Indian nationals to win the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since it was launched in 1999. Indian nationals remain the largest group of ticket buyers in the long-running draw.

The celebrations didn't end there. Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise raffle saw another Indian expatriate, Kaushal Ved, win a Mercedes-Benz S500.

The 39-year-old insurance sales agent, who is based in Muscat, Oman, purchased his winning ticket online on June 25. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free promotions for the past five years, Ved said he never expected to win despite buying tickets every month.

"Amazing! I have been buying tickets every month, usually a combination of Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets. I never expected to win, but now it has happened. I will continue buying tickets and hope to win the $1 million next time," he said.

The draw also saw Mahmoud Harissi, a Canadian national living in Kuwait, win an Aprilia RSV4 1100 superbike in the Finest Surprise promotion.