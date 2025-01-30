Virginia Woman Uncovers Rs 8 Crore Jackpot Hidden In Bible

A Virginia woman got lucky when she found a 1 million dollar (Rs 8,66,08500) winning lottery ticket hidden in her Bible. Jacqueline Mangus had placed the ticket there after buying it at Lake Mart & Deli in Moneta, Virginia.

While watching the news recently, Mangus heard that a ticket bought in Moneta had won 1 million dollars in Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle. Curious, she went to check her own ticket, which had been safely tucked away in her Bible.

Much to her surprise, Mangus found out that the ticket was the winner. She exclaimed that she was "tickled to death" about finding such a lucky ticket. Although she has not shared any plans regarding her winnings, Mangus is certainly ecstatic with her new fortune.

Well, this is not the first event of someone winning a huge amount in the lottery. Recently, a few weeks back, a 20-year-old trainee gas engineer from Carlisle has stunned everyone after winning a 7.5 million pounds (Rs 79.58 crore) Lotto jackpot. James Clarkson's win was quite spectacular since he had won 120 pounds (Rs 12,676) on the National Lottery over Christmas and had reinvested his winnings in more tickets, according to The Metro.

Despite his newfound wealth, Clarkson still wants to carry on with his work. According to sources, he even headed straight to the site and was found unclogging the blocked drains.

James' unexpected success has not only changed his financial future but also highlights his grounded attitude, as he expressed his intention to keep working despite becoming a millionaire overnight.