Irish Man Wins Rs 2000 Crore Lottery Jackpot, Overtakes Harry Kane And Dua Lipa's Net Worth

In a historic lottery win, a single ticket holder from Ireland has bagged the EuroMillions jackpot worth 208 million pounds (approximately Rs 2,120 crore), marking the biggest lottery prize ever won in Europe. The Irish National Lottery confirmed the life-changing win and urged participants to carefully check their tickets.

The jackpot had reached its maximum limit and remained unclaimed for two weeks. This massive win makes it Ireland's 18th EuroMillions jackpot victory and the largest in the country's history. If the prize had been claimed in the UK, it would have broken all records for the biggest EuroMillions winner there.

The single ticket holder from Ireland won the EuroMillions jackpot with the numbers 13, 22, 23, 44, 49 and Lucky Stars 03, 05. According to The Mirror, the winner's fortune now exceeds that of celebrities like footballer Harry Kane, estimated to be worth 115 million pounds, and pop star Dua Lipa, worth 110 million pounds, putting them among the wealthy elite listed in The Sunday Times Rich List 2025.

According to The Metro, this will be Ireland's 18th winner of the EuroMillions jackpot and its largest ever win. Irish National Lottery chief executive Cian Murphy asked people to carefully check their EuroMillions tickets.

"We are advising our players to check their tickets and, if they are the winner, sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, and contact National Lottery HQ and we will guide you through the claims process."

Cian said they would reveal the location of the winning ticket as soon as possible, adding: 'The details surrounding the winning ticket will be revealed over the coming days.

"With such a big win we have procedures to follow, but we will reveal the winning location as soon as we can.While this is a massive win, it can come as a shock to a winner and we advise them to stay calm, get independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can."