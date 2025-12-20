Santa Claus Gets "Official Clearance" To Fly Over Ireland This Christmas

The Irish government has allowed Santa Claus to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve. Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin, in the Dail (the Parliament), said that Santa has received an"official clearance".

The issue was raised by Aisling Dempsey, Teachta Dala (TD) from Meath West, who humorously emphasised the importance of Santa's visit.

Talking about Santa, the "most important visitor," she said, "We had lots of special visitors and really important visitors to Ireland throughout 2025, but our most important one will arrive here on the 24th of December on Christmas Eve."

She also made a lighthearted reference to ensuring safe passage for Santa and his reindeer.

"I would like your personal assurances that our airspace will be clear for Santa, for Rudolph, and all of his reindeer to allow them to deliver all the well-deserved presents for the boys and girls in County Meath and across Ireland," Dempsey added.

In response, Martin reassured her that all necessary authorities, including the Transport Minister, have been consulted to make sure Santa can deliver gifts without obstacles.

"I want to assure the deputy. I have had consultations with the Minister for Transport, Minister Darragh O'Brien, and Minister Sean Canney. And Santa has complete clearance in Irish airspace on that critical timeline that you have outlined," he said.

He acknowledged the "critical timeline" of Santa's Christmas Eve journey and personally assured families, including Aisling Dempsey's children Liam and Hannah, that Santa would arrive on time with an abundance of gifts for all children.

"And I think Liam and Hannah can rest assured that he will arrive on time. And with an abundance of toys and so forth for the children of the nation," he added.

The "official clearance" for Santa Claus to fly over Irish airspace is a light-hearted yearly tradition in Ireland. Every Christmas, the Irish government playfully authorises Santa to deliver presents safely to children.