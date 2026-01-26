Government Of Ireland Offers Scholarship Worth Rs 10 Lakh, Applications Open January 29

Ireland Scholarships 2026: The Government of Ireland is offering an international scholarship worth 10,000 euros (10,86,450 rupees), with applications opening on January 29, 2026. The Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship (GOI-IES) programme will provide 60 scholarships to eligible students to pursue a one-year master's or doctoral programme.

The last date to apply is March 12, 2026, while the results of selected candidates are expected to be announced by early June 2026.

Eligibility for Ireland Scholarship 2026

Applicants must be residents outside the EU/EEA, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Candidates should have secured an offer of admission to a one-year master's or doctoral programme at an Irish higher education institution.

Students are advised to confirm with their chosen institution whether their course is eligible for the scholarship.

Selection Process

Candidates will be evaluated based on multiple factors, including:

strong academic performance

excellent communication skills

involvement in extracurricular activities such as humanitarian work, politics, arts, or sports

a clear statement of purpose explaining how studying in Ireland aligns with their long-term goals and how the GOI-IES would support them

Applications will be forwarded to and reviewed by the higher education institutions where candidates have applied.

How to Apply for the Ireland Scholarship 2026

Eligible students can submit their applications through the official GOI-IES portal. Applicants are encouraged to apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.