US Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize During Stop For An Energy Drink

The game features prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million.

Virginia resident Nicholas Foxx's impromptu stop for an energy drink turned into a life-changing moment. While visiting family in Altavista, Mr Foxx popped into the A1 Mini Mart on Main Street to grab a quick pick-me-up. On a whim, he decided to purchase some scratch-off lottery tickets. Little did he know, one of those tickets would prove to be a $1 million top prize winner in the 20X the Money game. However, he chose the cash option of $625,000 rather than the option of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years.

''I thought I was reading it wrong. You don't know anyone who's hit the Lottery for that amount of money,'' he told lottery officials, reported WFXR.

As a result of Mr Foxx's win, the A1 Mini Mart, where he purchased the ticket, will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery. When asked about his plans for the windfall, he chose to keep his intentions private.