'Thrashed With Cooker, Belt': Kerala Woman Claims Assault By Husband In Saudi

Bruises cover her back, shoulders and upper arms and long, reddish marks scar her skin. More bruises are visible near her waist. A photograph shared in connection with a complaint shows the extensive injuries a newly married woman from Kerala alleged that her husband had inflicted during five days of assault in Saudi Arabia.

Anju, a resident of Kerala's Kollam district, alleged that her husband, Nandu, thrashed her with a pressure cooker, a grinding stone, a belt and a mobile charger. A case has been filed against Nandu and his parents.

State minister Bindu Krishna said the police have started the process of bringing him back from Saudi Arabia.

According to Anju's complaint, she travelled to Saudi Arabia on September 4. She alleged that the assaults began on September 12 and continued for five consecutive days.

After returning to Kerala on September 30, she filed a complaint with the local police and sought treatment at the Kollam District Hospital. After a medical test, the police filed the first information report (FIR).

Anju said that two wounds required stitches but the doctors told her they could no longer stitch them because the injuries were too old.

She alleged that her husband had taken all her educational certificates before sending her back to India, telling her she should not be able to earn a living even by working. Her complaint names her father-in-law Dinesh and mother-in-law Jagadamma.

"I will pursue legal action till I get justice," she said.