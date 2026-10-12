Truck Driver From Punjab Wins Rs 1.3 Crore Lottery In Dubai, Plans To Help Family

A 53-year-old Indian truck driver working in Dubai has hit the jackpot, winning roughly Rs 1.3 crore in a popular lucky draw, Gulf News reported. The man, named Kulwant Singh, hails from Punjab. He has spent the last 18 years living and working in Dubai's Jebel Ali area. He didn't play alone, as according to the media outlet, five Indian expats won a combined Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket's Series 291. Singh won Dh500,000 (Rs 1.3 crore); meanwhile, Muhammed Ijas C, who is a 30-year-old engineer from Kerala, won Dh100,000 (around Rs 26 lakhs).

The group had been trying their luck as a team for about two years before their persistence finally paid off.

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Singh shared that he first came across the lottery through online videos and decided to give it a try. For this specific draw, he picked out a ticket at random, completely unaware that it would turn out to be a winner.

"I was very happy when I found out that we had won. We purchase tickets together every month, so it was a wonderful feeling to finally receive the good news," he said as quoted.

Speaking about what he plans to do with his share, Singh said his main goal is to support his family and invest in their home. "I want to use the money for my family and towards our home," he added.

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He also mentioned that he and his friends plan to keep participating in future draws.

On the other hand, Muhammed Ijas C told the outlet that he chose a number close to his heart, combining his son's birthdate and birth year. It was their winning entry.

"It was one of the most special moments for me. I had chosen the number based on my son's birthday, so finding out that we had won made it even more meaningful," he said as quoted.