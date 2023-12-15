Separatist Amritpal Singh's Close Aide Arrested From Punjab: Cops

Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, was arrested in April (File)

A close aide of Amritpal Singh has been arrested, 10 months after the radical preacher and his supporters ran into a police station in Ajnala here to secure an associate's release.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Riputapan Singh said Kulwant Singh, a resident of the Moga district, was on the run and he was arrested on Thursday.

Kulwant Singh was produced before a court, which sent him to a four-day police remand, police said.

A case was filed against him along with Amritpal Singh and his other associates after they clashed with police after barging into the police station on February 23.

Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, was arrested in April and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him. He is currently lodged at a jail in Assam's Dibrugarh.

